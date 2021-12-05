Search

05 Dec 2021

A wealth of talent appreciated by a live audience in Carrick-on-Suir

The Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members delivered spectacular high energy performances during their two-night concert, Some Enchanted Evening.
It was held in the Dick Meany auditorium of the Strand theatre recently.
Songs featured from past hit musicals such as Oklahoma, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, South Pacific, Chess, Guys and Dolls and Miss Saigon.
This was the first live performance for many months and it was brilliant, the incredible wealth of talent displayed on stage by both the solo and group artists was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.
A special tribute was made at the beginning of the show in memory of the late John Hickey who had passed away recently.
John was an Honorary Life Member of the Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society and was a member of the front of house team for many years.
Committee Elected
Following the Carrick-on-Suir AGM on October 21 the newly elected committee had their first meeting and appointed new officers.
Chairperson Sandra Power, Vice-Chairperson Martin Morrissey, President Ray Nolan, Secretary Siobhan Grace Regan, Treasurer Louis Russell, PRO Caolán Deehy-Power, Corporate & Sponsor Secretary Siobhan Whelan, Social & Covid Secretary – Siobhan McCarthy, committee members: Michael O’Hara, Fergus Power, Ashley Cooke, Claire O’Hara (Corp Sec. Assistant), Chloe Ni Shúilleabháin (PRO Assistant), Ruthie Raggett and Helen O’Hanlon (Treasurer Assistant).

