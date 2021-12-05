A wealth of talent appreciated by a live audience in Carrick-on-Suir

The Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members delivered spectacular high energy performances during their two-night concert, Some Enchanted Evening.
It was held in the Dick Meany auditorium of the Strand theatre recently.
Songs featured from past hit musicals such as Oklahoma, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, South Pacific, Chess, Guys and Dolls and Miss Saigon.
This was the first live performance for many months and it was brilliant, the incredible wealth of talent displayed on stage by both the solo and group artists was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.
A special tribute was made at the beginning of the show in memory of the late John Hickey who had passed away recently.
John was an Honorary Life Member of the Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society and was a member of the front of house team for many years.
Committee Elected
Following the Carrick-on-Suir AGM on October 21 the newly elected committee had their first meeting and appointed new officers.
Chairperson Sandra Power, Vice-Chairperson Martin Morrissey, President Ray Nolan, Secretary Siobhan Grace Regan, Treasurer Louis Russell, PRO Caolán Deehy-Power, Corporate & Sponsor Secretary Siobhan Whelan, Social & Covid Secretary – Siobhan McCarthy, committee members: Michael O’Hara, Fergus Power, Ashley Cooke, Claire O’Hara (Corp Sec. Assistant), Chloe Ni Shúilleabháin (PRO Assistant), Ruthie Raggett and Helen O’Hanlon (Treasurer Assistant).
District Mayor Michael Murphy has said the Borough District is available to assist in the development of a hotel on the former Clonmel Arms site
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.