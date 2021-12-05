Search

05 Dec 2021

Five teams from St Anne's secondary school in Tipperary Town reach BT Y oung Scientist finals

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The BT Young Scientist competition has been a great occasion in the school calendar in St Anne’s, Tipperary Town in recent years.
This year is no exception in St Anne’s with a whopping five teams whose projects have been accepted for the finals in January.
In second year, Emma Donnelly, Áine Kinane and Orla O’Donnell are working with their teacher Ms Deirdre Mullins on their project: Fermented foods and their effect on the gut.
Also in second year, Meabh O’Brien and Kate Ann Leahy are working with their teacher, Mr Patrick Kivlehan investigating: The factors which affect adequate ventilation in classrooms and the efficacy of carbon dioxide monitors as a support in achieving Covid -19 infection control. In Transition Year, Lucy Fitzgerald, Emma Doocey and Emma Murphy are working with Mr Patrick Kivlehan on their: Investigation to compare the psychological wellbeing of individual sports athletes and team sports athletes. Kelly Hickey, with her teacher Ms Jacqueline Hayes is researching: How defined are traditional stereotypes in the designation of household chores?
Aoife Culbert, Orla Kissane and Aoife O’Shea, along with their teacher Ms Lorraine O’Dwyer are investigating: Different factors affecting participation in sport across different ages. John Cullinane, principal, said: “I am very proud of the students and staff for their enthusiasm and diligence.” He commended the “great ideas and curious minds of the students and their determination to investigate and explore areas of interest to them”. He thanked the teachers who gave up their time and expertise to encourage the students and help them broaden their horizons.

