PICTURES: Tipperary students recognised for leadership roles inside and outside school

Leadership Day in Cashel Community School is a school initiative which acknowledges the achievements of students who take leadership roles in a wide variety of areas in the school.

This is the fifth year of the initiative and its main aim is to foster the holistic development of students within the school, to promote people who lead positively from the front and who inspire and encourage those around them in all areas of school life.



It is envisaged that these individuals in the school community will become role models for future generations of students in Cashel Community School as they embed a culture of leadership in their school environment.

As part of the programme to promote leadership and to introduce students to past pupils who they can identify with as role models, this year the school’s leaders were met by Niall Laffan (class of 2013) who spoke of his experiences in Cashel Community School as a leader when he was involved in school teams and part of groups such as TY mini-company and how it has helped him since he left school, as it gave him the confidence to put himself forward as a leader in a variety of ways.

This has been seen most notably in a recent project of Niall’s where he used growing sunflowers on the family farm to raise €38,000 for cancer research.

Niall’s integrity and down to earth approach in his presentation was very well received by students.



This year’s leaders were selected from activities pupils engaged in both inside and outside of school.

The school included out of school activities this year as in school events were restricted last year due to Covid.

The leaders have come from a wide range of activities including those selected for county teams this year in hurling, camogie, football and ladies football, those who won the Young Social Innovators (YSI) Gold award 2020, a Republic of Ireland under 17 women’s soccer international, Sixth Year link leaders, junior and senior student council members and two students who received third place in the Senior Social And Behavioural Sciences category at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2021 etc.

All recipients received a specially designed pin, which they wear on their school jumper, to illustrate to other students that they have been selected as a leader in our school community.

This event celebrates students who show good example, commitment and a positive attitude within the school. It is also expected that these students will continue to demonstrate their leadership qualities in their chosen field for the remainder of the school year.

To aid the students in this regard, they will again be acknowledged amongst their year group at assemblies early in the New Year.



Also, all teachers within the school have been informed of this year’s list of student school leaders and will be encouraged to enlist as many of them as possible to provide the necessary leadership and the right example to their fellow students.

These initiatives aim to inspire even more students to step forward as leaders in the school environment in the years ahead.

The event was organised by Michael Moore (student achievements and awards co-ordinator) in the school and was presented by the principal John Gallagher with the aid of John Murray and Margaret Moore (deputy principals).