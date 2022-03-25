All the pictures from the St Patrick's Day parade in Clonmel

Photographer John D Kelly was present at the first St Patrick's Day parade to be held in Clonmel for three years.
His pictures capture the great family day out it was as Clonmel came out in style to celebrate on the day.
