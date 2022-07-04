Search

04 Jul 2022

Eager Tipperary pupils take on environmental challenge to transform their school

Newtown Upper Primary School

Eamon Lacey

04 Jul 2022

elacey@nationalist.ie

Young students in a school located in one of the most scenic settings in the county have taken ownership of an environmental project that is designed to greatly enhance their surroundings.


On a memorable day for all of the students at Newtown Upper primary school, located between Faugheen and Ahenny with a spectacular view of the Lingaun Valley, a plant for every student arrived at the school one sunny morning before the summer holidays.
There was an air of excitement among students and staff as the sixty plants arrived each with a name tag for every pupil courtesy of Crannach, an environmental awareness group set up in Clonmel.
Crannach member David Anchell and Camida colleagues Gillian Slattery and Gemma McGarry arrived with the plants and a bag of wildflowers for each student in the school.
Gardener Richie Corcoran accompanied each student to where their plant was to be located and helped with the planting process.
The school marked its 150th anniversary in 2018 and was originally built to cater to the educational needs of the workers in the nearby slate quarries.
School principal Breda Fitzpatrick had gladly accepted the offer of free trees from Crannach, an offer which was extended to primary schools throughout Tipperary.
After getting over the shock of such a generous offer, the Clonea Power woman seized the moment and made a pitch for a more elaborate environmental enhancement project at the school.
“It was an amazing offer and we were thrilled to be included,” she said.


Breda , while graciously accepting the offer of free trees on behalf of the school, went a little bit further informing David Anchell of the particular environmental predicament that the school was in .
She informed him about the placement of a long reinforced concrete wall on the road front at the school for safety reasons and the negative response to it.

“It is ugly, the wall is a bit out of place in this beautiful environment, so we asked could anything be done to improve the appearance of the wall. We explained to David the negative impact the wall had on the asthetic of the place. He agreed to help and the children really enjoyed being part of the process,” said Breeda.
Creepers were placed along the length of the wall and the remaining plants were planted in the grounds of the school.
CRANNACH
“The children in this school really appreciate the environment and caring for and enhancing the environment was an important element of the school curriculum under the SESE(social,environmental and scientific education) element of the curriculum,” said Breda.
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues in Crannach, a group set up to save town centre trees in Clonmel, David Anchell said everybody in the country should be very proud of the work being carried out in small rural schools.
EXCITEMENT
He was delighted to witness the buzz of excitement among the children as they took ownership of their individual plant and kept an eye on Richie as he planted their personal plant on the day.
“The community spirit in the school is fantastic. These schools are where the children start their education and where they start to learn about how to behave, how to get on with one another and it is only fitting that they should also learn about the environment and how important it is,” said David Anchell.
“This is a fun activity for them, there is a great energy about the place and hopefully they will take on board the importance of caring for the environment from today and have it for the rest of their lives,” said David Anchell.
Breeda expects that the pupils when they leave the school will drop in to keep an eye to see how their plant is doing.
“Having their own plant here on the grounds is special and I am sure they will keep a special eye out for it over the years ahead as they pass the school” said Breda.

