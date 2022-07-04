Eager Tipperary pupils take on environmental challenge to transform their school

Young students in a school located in one of the most scenic settings in the county have taken ownership of an environmental project that is designed to greatly enhance their surroundings.
On a memorable day for all of the students at Newtown Upper primary school, located between Faugheen and Ahenny with a spectacular view of the Lingaun Valley, a plant for every student arrived at the school one sunny morning before the summer holidays.
There was an air of excitement among students and staff as the sixty plants arrived each with a name tag for every pupil courtesy of Crannach, an environmental awareness group set up in Clonmel.
Crannach member David Anchell and Camida colleagues Gillian Slattery and Gemma McGarry arrived with the plants and a bag of wildflowers for each student in the school.
Gardener Richie Corcoran accompanied each student to where their plant was to be located and helped with the planting process.
The school marked its 150th anniversary in 2018 and was originally built to cater to the educational needs of the workers in the nearby slate quarries.
School principal Breda Fitzpatrick had gladly accepted the offer of free trees from Crannach, an offer which was extended to primary schools throughout Tipperary.
After getting over the shock of such a generous offer, the Clonea Power woman seized the moment and made a pitch for a more elaborate environmental enhancement project at the school.
“It was an amazing offer and we were thrilled to be included,” she said.
Breda , while graciously accepting the offer of free trees on behalf of the school, went a little bit further informing David Anchell of the particular environmental predicament that the school was in .
She informed him about the placement of a long reinforced concrete wall on the road front at the school for safety reasons and the negative response to it.
Carrick Swan's Dean Waters tackles Sammy Ryan, St Mary's, during the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-final. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.