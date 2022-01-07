Environmental group rolls out tree planting programme in Tipperary schools

Schools throughout Tipperary have taken up the kind offer made by Crannach, a Clonmel-based environmental group, to provide free trees.

The planting in phase one of the project began shortly before Christmas.

Phase two and three of the project will take place next March.

As part of the Crannach tree preservation and planting strategy schools receive free trees.

This school planting project is funded by David Anchell and Camida and utilises trees supplied at cost by Chris Hanna at the Clonmel Garden Centre. David Anchell engaged Richie Corcoran to plant the trees at the schools that have taken up the Crannach invitation.

One of the first schools to welcome the free trees was Kilvenmon Primary School near Mullinahone.

“All the staff and pupils in Scoil Mhuire were waiting in anticipation for the arrival of our new native Irish trees for planting. We were contacted by Camida a short time ago to ask if we would be interested in accepting some trees for planting, they also offered their help in the whole planting process.

“We didn’t hesitate in responding with a resounding ‘Yes’!” said school principal Catherine Noonan.

“As a dedicated green school, we are always looking for opportunities to learn and do more to help our planet and our environment.

“Where better to start than in our own backyard?

“We took the time to think about where best to plant these beautiful trees and sought advice from a few specialists in the area. We are blessed here in Scoil Mhuire with plenty of outdoor space so we had a number of options.

“In the end we decided to plant all of the trees together in a green area just off our playground with a view to creating an outdoor learning space for our pupils,” said the school principal.

On the day of planting some of the students were delighted to give Richie Corcoran a helping hand.

“It’s great to see our lovely school take action in reducing climate change by planting trees,” said Ruby Gunn (Sixth Class)

“Planting these trees puts an open space to good use,” said pupil Philip Lynch.

“We are so happy to see new trees being planted since so many are being cut down around the world,” said Kathleen Kehoe.

“We look forward to watching these beautiful trees grow over the coming years and to realising our vision of an outdoor learning space for all of our students,” said Catherine Noonan.

The Crannach planting team were also given a warm welcome in New Inn.

“We in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál NewInn were happy to partake in this wonderful initiative sponsored by Camida.

“Last year our school participated in the Primary Young Scientist Competition where we researched biodiversity in our area and investigated a wide range of ways to boost biodiversity in our school.

“We built a bug hotel, a caterpillar box, a bat box, a fruit/vegetable garden and a range of bird feeding boxes to help us achieve this.

“Tree planting has enabled us to further develop this idea where we hope they will further enhance our project,” said principal Thomas McLoughlin.

“The children felt part of the tree planting day.

“Some children feel it will add to the overall image of the school when the trees grow and become part of the area. Other children highlight the importance of planting trees in relation to oxygen in the air and their ability to intake carbon dioxide from it.

“It will help with climate change and help house the various species in our ecosystems.

“We thank Camida for sponsoring the trees and planting them in our school and we wait in anticipation when they grow and blossom in our school,” said Mr McLoughlin.

Crannach member David Anchell said he was absolutely delighted that over 20 schools had accepted the offer.

“I am thrilled that the planting process has started and that the students and the staff are enjoying being involved,” he said.

David Anchell said the project came about as a result of the tree awareness campaign undertaken by Crannach in Clonmel town centre.

“That was the catalyst for this project.

“We wanted to do something positive and make more people aware of the value of planting a tree. There is a great sense of fulfillment about it and the pupils and staff, I am pleased to say, are as excited about the project as everybody associated with Crannach is,” said David Anchell.