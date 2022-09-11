First day in school in Clonmel

There was great excitement in the primary schools in Clonmel in the last week when teachers welcomed boys and girls on their first day in school.
Photographger John D Kelly dropped in to some of the schools on the big day and captured some beautiful images.
Ber Slattery whose two siblings died from cancer is asking Tipperary people to host a coffee morning for the hospice
Thurles Sarsfields Captain Paddy Carroll is presented with the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipp Junior B Cup by Brian King also present are Mid Chairman Joe O'Sullivan, Mid secretary Catherine Dunne and
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.