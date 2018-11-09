PICTURE GALLERY: Borrisoleigh unites for Amanda Stapleton in a thrilling game between GAA legends

An estimated 5,000 supporters lined the stands of Bishop Quinlan Park in Borrisoleigh on Saturday night to watch a thrilling game between GAA legends in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund.

Thousands descended on the town in honour of the 31 year old teacher who made the journey from London where she is currently undergoing treatment for an inoperable brain tumour.

READ MORE: Our Tipperary series: Borrisoleigh - a small town with a big heart

“The weekend went off like a dream. Amanda was blown away by the support and well wishes and our family can’t thank everyone enough,” Amanda’s brother Shane told the Tipperary Star, adding that Amanda also walked about 800m of a 5km colour run held on Saturday morning.

“She's just incredible, very stubborn, but an inspiration to us all,” he added.

A GoFundMe page set to help with the costs of Amanda's treatment has to date raised over £62,000 and is set to receive another significant boost following Saturday's sell out match between old rivals Tipperary and Kilkenny which ended Tipp 2-23 to Kilkenny 3-20.

