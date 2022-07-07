Results of Community Games Art, Model Making, Handwriting, and Project finals

The following are the results of the Community Games in Art, Handwriting, Model Making and Projects, which all took place in Boherlahan Community Hall on Saturday, June 18.



Art Results

Girls U8 1 Fiadh Maher, Boherlahan Dualla, Hazel Vaughan Mullinahone, Ellie Skehan Ballinahinch Killoscully,



Boys U8 1 James Byrne, Ballinahinch Killoscully, Harry Kennedy Newport, Gus O ‘Flynn, Fethard Killusty,



Girls U10 1. Meadhbh Hall, Moyne Templetouhy, 2. Grace Whelton, Newport, 3 Imogen Coen, Fethard Killusty,



Boys U10 1. Sean Matthews, Roscrea, Sean Byrne, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 3 Matthew Byrne, St Flannans



Girls U12 1 Nina Donnellan Newport, 2 Layla Murphy Mullinahone, 3 Leah O’Connell Boherlahan Dualla



Boys U12 1 Sean O’Bioragra, 2 Robert Long, Newport, 3 Harry Ryan, Boherlahan Dualla,



Girls U14 1 Avian O’Grady, Newport, 2 Anna Lanigan, Gortnahoe Glengoole, 3 Lexi Delany Scott, Mullinahone,



Boys U14 1. Eamon O’Bioragra Newport, 2 Odhran Colville, Boherlahan Dualla, 3 Michael McCarthy, Boherlahan Dualla,



Boys U16 1. Cormac Boylan, Ballingarry



Handwriting Results

Girls U10 1. Grace O’Connor, Boherlahan Dualla, 2 Cora Leamy, Boherlahan Dualla, 3 Indie Ryan, Moycarkey-Boris,



Boys U10 1 Bobby Power, Mullinahone, Daniel Byrne, St Flannans, 3 Cian O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla,



Girls U12 1. Kaela Crampton Roscrea, Nicole Flanagan, Boherlahan Dualla, Grace Purcell Boherlahan Dualla,



Boys U12 1 Harry Vaughan, Mullinahone, 2 Aaron Feery, Fethard Killusty, 3 Jack Maher, Boherlahan Dualla



Model Making Results

U12 Girls 1 Kitty O’Meara, Mullinahone,

U14 Boys 1. Ned Commins Mullinahone,



Project Result

U13 Title Accessibility. Winners Gavin Chadwick and Bobby Gleeson from St Flannans.

Did lots of research and provided great insight into their area outlining all sporting and other activities available and what could be made available.

Well done boys.



The winners of each event will represent Tipperary at the National Finals in Carlow Arts Centre on weekend of August 26 to 28.



Lost and Found

A child’s ring was found in the grounds of Boherlahan School on Saturday, June 18.

The owner may recover same by messaging county tipperary community games facebook page or email tipperary@community games.eu with a description.

We're sure someone is upset about the loss of this very nice ring.

Hopefully we will find the owner.

The County expresses its sincere thank you to Boherlahan Hall and School Committee for the use of their facilities, to all the Judges and again to all the volunteers who put in so much hard work to ensure another successful and enjoyable venture.