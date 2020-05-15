Musicians bring special moments of joy to people isolated in nursing homes in Tipperary

A group of musicians and sound technicians have embarked on a magical tour of Tipperary to bring joy to people in isolation during the coronavirus crisis..

Nursing home residents and long stay hospital patients cut off from their families and friends are being serenaded during the tour.

Country star Louise Morrissey, who performed for residents of Melview nursing home , Rathkeevan nursing home and St.Anthony's ward in Clonmel was thrilled to be involved.

“It was absolutely magical.The reaction was just amazing” she said.

Melview manager Jennifer Juanias said “ It was a very special day, they all love music , it brought great joy to everybody”

Establishing the road trip was the idea of the Nallen family,John and Liz, at Hotel Minella.

“ I just thought it would be a good idea to cheer up people staying in nursing homes who can't be visited by their families at this time” said John Nallen.

“People need a lift with what is going on and it was great to see so much happiness on the day despite all the gloom and doom around” said John.

John put the idea out to Louise Morrissey and sound technicians Pat Doheny and Ber Colclough and they were delighted to help out.

Greenhills Nursing home in Carrick , with Dom O Driscoll on this occasion providing the music, was also visited and musician Eddie Golden has also came on board.

“It was a really special day.People in nursing homes cannot be visited by their families and they can't get out.It is a very difficult situation for them all.I played a few songs and it was g reat to see the smiles on the faces and a few of them even got up to dance.It was wonderful” said Louise Morrissey about her visit to Melview in Clonmel.

“Thanks to John and the Nallen family , to Pat Doheny and all involved. We had great fun doing it, a really enjoyable day out.It was a small thing to do but it made so many people happy” said Louise.

Social distancing was observed with performers staying outside the homes at all times and the residents remaining indoors.

Pat Doheny said he was thrilled to get the call from John.

“We all had a really fantastic time doing it.It was a real pleasure to be involved” said Pat Doheny.

“We took the mobile stage down to Greenhills in Carrick on Suir the next day when Dom O Driscoll performed and on Friday we will be on the road again with Eddie Golden performing for the residents of Acorn Lodge nursing home in Thurles”

Pat and Ber also had a request to go to Caherconlish in county Limerick during the week.

“We went off there too and had a great day out.People love the music and it makes them happy .It is great to see it” said Pat.

Pat, who operated the Premier Music shop in O'Connell Street, said they received a great reception wherever they went.

“They were all very pleased to see us. the musicians received a great reaction from the residents.It was a most enjoyable t hing to do” said Pat.

Tippeary LIve Tablet devices given to hospitals to keep patients in touch with family