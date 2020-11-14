Eve Creamer, or the warrior princess as she is known, continues to receive so many messages of goodwill from all over the world.

Eve captured the hearts of so many ever since her battle against ill health was highlighted in The Nationalist in 2019.

“People are in touch all the time. The support has been amazing,” said her father Robbie.

BRAIN AND SPINE OPERATIONS

Eve had the last of her seven brain and spine operations in August of last year and has a good run of health since.

For a family accustomed to living for months on end in Dublin for the first year of Eve’s life the last year has brought some respite.

“We have not had an overnight stay in Dublin since August of last year which makes a big difference,” said Sabrina.

All the medical people assure Robbie and Sabrina that Eve is doing very well at the moment.

Despite being told that Eve may never walk she started to take her first steps in March and is flying now.

“We were told not to expect Eve to walk but she started walking in March and now she is running around this lovely home,” said Sabrina.

FREEDOM

“She has all the freedom she wants not in this new house. She was very restricted in the mobile home but she has all the space she wants now,” said Sabrina.

Eve requires care 24/7. While Eve is enjoying a good run at the moment both Robbie and Sabrina are acutely aware that things could change at any time.

“The medication is working and all the medical people are very happy with how it is controlling the situation and the condition is not progressing,” said Sabrina.

“We know that when the cancer becomes more aggressive the medication will not be able to deal with that. We know that is going to happen, we just don’t know when,” said Sabrina.

LIVE IN THE PRESENT

“We just live in the present, that is all we can do. We are enjoying every minute with her. We try to make the most of every day and now we have a lovely home to enjoy being a family,” said Robbie.

Sabrina explained that the new house would help them provide more advanced care for Eve.

“We now have the space. A nurse can stay with us if needs be now or in the years ahead. It is a huge relief for us to know that we have the space now to look after the needs of Eve in a modern new home,” said Sabrina.