Suir Blueway project wins national award

The The Suir Blueway has won a national award for Tipperary County Council.

The local authority won a Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Award in the supporting tourism category for the Suir Blueway.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, said the win cemented Tipperary’s reputation as a tourism destination.

COVETED AWARD

“This is a much coveted award with strong competition from five other shortlisted local authorities. This win cements Tipperary’s reputation as a tourism destination offering excellence in visitor experience development, and specifically showcases the fine attributes of Suir Blueway Tipperary, providing another vehicle through which to promote Tipperary as a tourism destination.

The renewed focus on outdoor recreation places Suir Blueway Tipperary at the top of the list of perspective tourists of all types, providing a true multi generational offering,” said the manager.

SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Chairman of Tipperary County Council Cllr Michael Smith said: “Suir Blueway Tipperary is the culmination of many years of work by a wide range of partners including the local authority, the communities, towns and villages located along the Blueway, Tipperary Sports Partnership and Tipperary Tourism.

“Formally launched in 2019 the Blueway has provided a haven for locals throughout the pandemic and during the summer the Blueway proved a huge hit with visitors from all over the country.” Cllr Smith said the Blueway was developed to an exceptionally high standard and was now recognised as a best practice example for the development of new Blueways across the country.

“It is therefore fitting that Tipperary County Council has received this award validating its innovative and collaborative leadership in the delivery of this wonderful tourism and recreation amenity,” said Cllr Smith.

COVID-19

Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, Ian Talbot, said: “Local authorities are at the heart of local economies right across the island and make significant contributions to Irish society and the communities they serve.

“The value of this contribution has never been felt as strongly than over the past year, as towns, villages, cities and regions cope with the impact of Covid-19 on lives and livelihoods.”

The Blueway has reconnected visitors and communities to the River Suir he said. Visitors can experience engaging tours of the world-renowned Cahir Castle before strolling down to the Swiss Cottage as paddle boarders and canoeists pass by on their way along 53km of river trails, passing through picturesque villages and towns as they follow the meandering river to the historic town of Clonmel and onwards to Carrick-on-Suir. Walkers and cyclists can enjoy beautiful scenery as they follow the river for 21km along the refurbished historic towpath from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir.

Accomplished paddlers can take on the challenge of the 300-metre white-water Canoe Slalom Course in Clonmel while the culturally curious can enjoy the Butler Trail, the Main Guard in Clonmel and Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir.