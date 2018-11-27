Twenty four Tipperary Laochra Gaels honoured

One of the most treasured GAA events in the Tipperary calendar was celebrated at The Dome on Sunday evening when 24 laochra gaels from across the county were feted and honoured for their huge contribution to the Association going back through the decades.

From All-Ireland senior hurling medal winners to those who line the field, wash the jerseys, coach the underage teams, and assume positions of responsibility in their clubs, the 24 recipients were drawn from all facets of GAA life and were very appropriately installed into the Laochra Gael hall of fame of The Premier County.

This event, the sixteenth of its kind, is one of the most eagerly anticipated in Tipperary and for those who werre honoured, and their guests, it was indeed very special with a unique atmosphere prevailing in the beautifully decorated Dome at Semple Stadium.

After the welcoming address by John Costigan, Chairperson of the organising committee, the award winners were introduced by a combination of committee members including Seamus McCarthy, Seamus King, Tim Floyd and Sean Nugent. County Board Chairman John Devane was also on hand to congratulate the winners while the special guest speaker, John Arnold of Cork, was lavish in his praise for the initiative of the Board in honouring the Laochra Gaels, and also the roles assumed and work undertaken by the twenty four recipients over their lifetime. Seamus Hogan of Kildangan, responded on behalf of the winners and thanked all involved in the event for making it so memorable.

The great and the good of Tipperary GAA were in attendance to celebrate with those who have helped make the Association what it is in The Premier County. They are the ones who have worked so hard for the Association, have delighted in the work, and who have ensured that the flame of Gaelic Games continues to burn brightly in their parishes – many are still playing major roles in their clubs and their experience and know how is essential to keep the ship afloat and moving forward.

As Chairman John Costigan put in - “The 24 people we are honouring transcend the whole spectrum of the GAA in the county. We have Larry Kiely, a double All-Ireland senior medal winner, and we have people that perhaps never collected silverware, but each and every one have played their part in making the GAA in our great county what it is today – a vibrant, all-embracing, inclusive organisation that we are all proud of.”

Congratulations to all the winners.