Achievements of young stars celebrated at Cahir GAA social

Last Friday night in Cahir House Hotel Cahir GAA Club in conjunction with the Cahir Ladies Football Club held a function to present medals to the South Under 21 football winning team of 2019 and the ladies football under19 team who won the county “B” championship.

Before a fine gathering the medals were presented to the U21 team by team manager, John Cummins and to the Under 19 team by Aishling Moloney. Presentations were also made to the team managements by the captains while players who played for the Tipperary football teams were also recognised including the All-Ireland winning ladies intermediate football team. Presentations were also made to Pat O’Brien, former Chairman by Chairman, Larry Queeney and to John O’Donoghue (former PRO) by Pat O’Brien and to Leah O’Donoghue who was of great assistance to John in his role as PRO.

John O’Donoghue as MC ensured that everything ran smoothly while Larry Queeney (new Chairman, GAA Club) and Liam Shinnick (Ladies Football Chairman) addressed the gathering with appropriate speeches.

Barry O’Brien (Chairman, Tipperary Football Board) was a special guest and he praised the work being carried out in Cahir.



