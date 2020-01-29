Planning permission refused for 65 metre-high mast in Tipperary

An application for planning permission to instal a 20 metres-high telecommunications support structure at the GAA Centre on the Western Road, Clonmel has been turned down by Tipperary County Council.

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Ltd. wants to erect the 65 feet-high structure, carrying antennae and transmission dishes, with associated ground level equipment units and security fencing.

500 people signed a petition objecting to the installation of the mast.

Billy Shoer, secretary of the Albert Street residents committee, which organised the petition, welcomed the county council's decision, although he said it will probably be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

"It's only the first step in a two-step process", he stated.

"Residents and others have real concerns and fears for their own health and particularly their children's health, both now and into the future, from this technology, and in particular from 5G, which Three Ireland will also roll out this year".

With permission was granted for masts of similar height at The Poppyfields retail park and the fire station, Clonmel is already adequately covered, said Mr. Shoer, a former Mayor of Clonmel.

"The mast at the fire station is 80 feet-high on an elevated structure and there's no need for another mast", he said.

