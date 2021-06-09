Gallery: Check out all the Tipperary sporting images of the past week

A week in pictures from the Tipperary Star.
There were some great images of the sporting week in Tipperary. Here is a selection of what our photographers came up with.
Enjoy.
People have been requested to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines when they are attending juvenile GAA games or training
Carraig Hotel proprietor Paul Norris stands in the front door of the hotel last week as work took place on widening the footpath to facilitate outdoor dining. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
The green light has been given for work to start on the development of a public plaza on the site of Kickham Barracks in Clonmel
Deputy Martin Browne says that Sinn Fein will oppose any attempt by Government to "profit from the exploitation of people.”
