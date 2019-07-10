Templemore Lions Club Mad Hatters Party

Templemore Town Park had a mini makeover on Saturday afternoon last, being transformed into a scene from Alice in Wonderland as The Lions Club celebrated its 25th birthday with a ‘Mad Hatters Party’.

The Park was brimming with families from near and far, all dressed up for the occasion with Alices, Mad Hatters, March Hares and some Queen of Hearts skipping through the Park.

The mystical tones of Cill Shléibhe CCÉ (Killea Comhaltas) musicians echoed through the forest, setting the scene for this very special Fairy Trail led by Fairy Ash.

A huge array of free treats were waiting for the willing participants once they finished the trail, and they were then treated to music and dancing from local group The Bowe Dancers.

Thanking everyone who attended, Lions Club President, Aoife Grey, also extended the Club’s gratitude to the many many people and groups in the local area who helped out on the day.

She cited many local businesses that were very generous with their time and donations, the local Active Retired group and many individuals who contributed their time on the day. Particular thanks went to Our Lady’s Secondary School and Thurles Panto Society for the use of costumes and to Niamh Kennedy who added to the occasion with her facepainting skills. Also to Myles Mc Morrow who provided the speaker for sound.

Of course it wouldn’t have been possible without the hugely creative Fairy Ash, dancers and musicians. Best of luck is also extended to Cill Shléibhe CCÉ in the forthcoming Munster Fleadh in Ennis.

The Lions Club motto is ‘We Serve’ and community is at the centre of this. The Club was delighted to throw this special party, showcase Templemore and mark its 25th birthday in the heart of our community, The Town Park.

Community spirit is truly alive and well.