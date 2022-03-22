Support for Ukraine at Tipperary Town St Patrick's Day parade

Tipperary Town marked St. Patrick’s Day with a Family Fun Day in the town’s Market Yard. The location was ideal for the event as it allowed people to walk around and to view the various stalls and to enjoy the entertainment from the main stage

A major plus for the day was the lovely sunshine that we were blessed with and as a result there was no shortage of green ice cream in evidence!

Going around the various stalls I met with many of the stallholders and they were clearly enjoying the colour and atmosphere of the occasion. It was good to see local entrepreneurs like Barry and Myriam Quinn of ‘My Tasty’ and the TY students of St. Ailbe’s School with their ‘Sugar Rush’ enterprise present on the day.

I was there shortly after the event got underway and it was great to hear some wonderful traditional music from a local young group called ‘Scots Bridge’, who were playing on the stage.

Going around the Market Yard I noticed a corner where people were invited to write why arts and culture is important in Tipperary Town.

Moving on from there I met the Tipperary Town Scouts who had an impressive display and I also saw the special sensory areas which was operated by Tipperary Credit Union and was very successful.

It was great to see the services such as Tipperary Fire Service and South Eastern Mountain Rescue present on the day and providing such valuable advice and information to the callers. There were a number of vintage vehicles on display and of course the man himself, St. Patrick, was present and very willing to pose for photographs with all and sundry!

I went away to grab a cup of tea and returned later on to see some great Irish dancing from the Brigid Whelan School of Dance which was followed by a presentation from Dance Academy. I also had the opportunity to hear some wonderful singing from Shauna Frewen, Caoimhe Carey and Stephen Stokes.

Later in the afternoon there were performances from the CJ Kickham Brass and Reed Band, Danny Ryan Youth Orchestra and from Dee Morrissey. A special part of the day was the welcome for members of the Ukrainian community who were paraded through the Market Yard to the main stage to the sounds of the Ukrainian national anthem.



Cahir native, Fidelma Nugent, addressed the crowd and said that she had met many amazing Ukrainian people. "The very first person I met was a 12 year old girl when she had just arrived into sixth class and I had arrived as a student teacher to 6th class. I think that was 2004.

“That friendship with Ukraine started with that family. I got to know a little about the history of Ukraine and the troubles that they had come through. I never thought back in 2004 that we would see those troubles again. Raising awareness about the situation in Ukraine is about people helping people. I am not a politician, I am not a comfortable speaker but this is about people helping people. What Ukrainians are going through now is just unbelievable.



“We have a group from Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel and Tipperary here with us today and we thank them for coming today as we know the grief and the heartache that they are going through. Please look out for the Ukrainians in your community and ask them what we can do for them. That’s the best we can do now,” concluded Fidelma.



A minute’s silence was then observed followed by the playing and singing of the Ukrainian National Anthem.

During the afternoon the Wobbly Circus did a workshop and display, which was greatly enjoyed by the large attendance. DJ Francis was responsible for the sound on the day and the MC was Stevie O'Donnell.