Broken and discarded musical instruments to be brought to life again in Tipperary

Cllr Máirín McGrath has called on the public to support a novel scheme operated by Tipperary County Council aimed at bringing musical instruments back to use.
"Tipperary County Council environment section have launched their ‘Play it Again’ instrument campaign to repair and bring musical instruments back to use with young musicians around the county.Even if your instrument isn’t 100% in order, they will have it repaired and donated to schools and cultural groups - all part of reusing materials in the circular economy.
Collections are taking place until April 21st, please contact me if you have some instruments that you would like to donate," said Cllr McGrath.
