22 Mar 2022

Magnificent response to Ukraine appeal at Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town

Martin Quinn

22 Mar 2022 4:09 PM

martinquinns@eircom.net

Knockanrawley Resource Centre staff and Board of Management, along with many of their associated groups; Daisychain children, Ability, KITE, CE and SICAP participants, organised a Fundraising Coffee Morning and Cake Sale in support of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal on Tuesday March 15.
It was wonderful to see the hall bedecked in the Ukrainian colours and to see a packed attendance there to support this crisis appeal. The Kite Group and Ability Section had a busy time in the training kitchen prior to the event preparing the lovely homemade baking for the occasion and I have to say that they really excelled themselves in the volume and quality of baking produced.
It was great to catch up and to meet lots of people for chats, some delicious home baking and beverages. It was lovely to meet some of the members and staff of the Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary South, who were out in force for the event and also to meet with some of the members of the Tipperary branch of the Irish Red Cross.
Huge well done to all those who involved in this fantastic event. I expect that a lot of money was raised on the day and I know that Emer Leahy (Manager) will let us know the details in due course. All proceeds raised go directly to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

