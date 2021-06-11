Lockdown Demons came to Holycross for one day only

The Demons in question were pieces of sculpture created by some of the locals during a recent workshop.

Holycross has probably never looked more beautiful than it did last Saturday morning week.



After all the recent rain and then the much-longed-for sunshine and heat, the village was dazzling with its many shades of green, the beautiful hawthorn in flower and the sun sparkling off the River Suir.



Luckily, there was a large audience to witness this spectacle – with the fortnightly Village Market in full swing.

Just a hundred metres from the market, down towards the river, there was another spectacle in full swing...the Lockdown Demons were out in all their glory.



The Demons in question were pieces of sculpture created by some of the locals during a recent workshop. The workshop was run by Philip and Liz Quinn of Stonemad Studios in Holycross in conjunction with Tipperary County Council Arts Office to celebrate the festival of creativity that is Bealtaine.



The workshops were delivered via a series of Zoom calls throughout March and April. The theme of the workshop was “Lockdown Demons” and was inspired by the stone Gargoyles which are a feature of Holycross Abbey.

While these mischievous looking creatures serve a practical function – of channelling away rainwater – they were also seen as talismans to ward away evil and plague.



The group started out by talking about lockdown and the things that got us through it and kept us sane... our very own talismans. Using a variety of recycled and recyclable materials and Papier Mache Clay the group created pieces which to them represented their own personal “Lockdown Demons”.



The workshops were very hands-on – each participant had a kit with all the materials required, and they all worked together – although apart – via Zoom. All of the Zoom sessions were light-hearted and a bit of craic and it gave everyone an opportunity to get to know better a few people in the area.



These colourful Demons made a public appearance for one day only and they have now returned to their creators, to remind all of their own personal lockdown experiences and of the fun evenings they had on Zoom.

The artists involved were; Maura Carroll, Ger Helbert, Eily Hennessy, Tommy Kennedy, Jackie Matthews, Eileen O'Regan, Paul O'Regan, Kate Ryan, Grace Ryan, Denise Walsh.



Míle Buíochas to the Arts Office in Tipperary County Council for their continued support to all the artists in the County throughout these difficult times.