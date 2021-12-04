Live Art Ireland in Borrisokane to present ive art performance works and films

Milford House, the base of Live Art Ireland, is situated between Borrisokane and Portumna
Borrisokane based Live Art Ireland is excited to present a hybrid event on December 14, at 6pm.
Both Irish and international artists will present live art performance works and films designed for simultaneous presentation.
Artists include: Day Magee, Simona Pavoni, Amanda Millis, Kate Barry, Niamh Seana Meehan, Mary Wycherley, Rob Monaghan, Curated by Deej Fabyc & Carol Kennedy. Visit the Live Art Ireland website www.live-art.ie
Michael Dempsey pictured fourth from the left says there is more to Loughmore Castleiney than just heart and spirit
