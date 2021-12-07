Tipperary contestants to take part in brand new format of TG4's Glór Tíre in the New Year

A New Year approaches and it’s a new studio, set and format for the popular TG4 reality, country music talent search Glór Tíre which reaches its milestone 18th season and returns to TV screens on the 11th of January 2022.

The brand new 7 part series filmed in Studio 5, Cue One in Claregalway, features Ireland’s biggest names in Country Music including Johnny Brady, Ciarán Rosney, Olivia Douglas & Mike Denver who will each mentor two contestants and rising stars from all across the island of Ireland for the Glór Tíre title.

Season 18’s TG4, Glór Tíre winner will receive the much sought after title and a cash prize fund of €5000 sponsored by Louis Fitzgerald Group & Joel’s Restaurant. In addition the winner will join country music star, Mike Denver and friends for one week of shows and performances in Portugal in 2022 and this is sponsored by Paul Claffey Tours.

Presenters Aoife Ní Thuairisg and Séamus Ó Scanláin will once again engage with contestants, judges and mentors and entertain TG4 Glór Tíre audiences at home. The new format features eight Contestants in an initial four concert programmes when their mentors introduce audiences and fans to their contestants for the first time.

At the end of each of these programmes the judges will choose four contestants who are safe in the competition and four contestants who will face the intense public live vote as part of the first elimination. Voting will only open live during the first elimination programme and all votes are zeroed after each elimination. Ultimately five contestants will make it to the semi-final and three will go on to the final when the winner will be announced on the 22nd of February 2022.

Rising Country Music Stars and contestants will experience a new and exciting judging format for season 18 which will once again see contestant’s talent tested to reach their ultimate challenge of becoming Ireland’s Glór Tíre Country Music champion. Resident judges Jo Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabhain will be joined for season 18 by guest judges. The esteemed guest judges feature the biggest names and supporters of Irish Country Music Industry including renowned entertainment journalist Eddie Rowley of the Sunday World and country stars Mick Flavin, Susan McCann and Louise Morrissey.

Competing for Season 18’s TG4 Glór Tíre Title and prize are Katelyn Molloy from Galway who will be mentored by Ciarán Rosney who will also guide Galway girl Deirdre Keane who now resides in Banagher in Offaly. Country Artist Mick Flavin will be the Guest judge for Ciaran Rosney’s concert shows.

Galway contestant Rachel Goode who hails from Ballinasloe will be mentored by fellow Galwegian, Mike Denver who will also put Aishling Rafferty from Tipperary Town through her paces and Louise Morrissey will be the guest judge of Mike Denver’s aspiring stars.

Hailing from Fermanagh is Northern Ireland is Rachel McConnell who will be mentored by Olivia Douglas who also supports Colin Kenny from Borrisokane in Tipperary as he aspires to win the Glór Tíre title. Doyen of Country music Susan Mc Cann will be the guest Judge for Olivia Douglas’ concert shows.

Leading country artist Johnny Brady will mentor Tracy Brennan from Dungannon Co Tyrone and Kenny Crawford from Lifford in Co Donegal. The Sunday World’s Entertainment columnist Eddie Rowley will be the guest judge for Johnny Brennan’s concert shows.

Reigning TG4 Glór Tíre title holder Emma Donoghue is not looking forward to relinquishing her title, “I’ve had an amazing year, since winning the Glór Title, I’ve learnt so much about the country music industry from my mentor Mike Denver, I’ve grown in confidence and built a fantastic, loyal fan base and it’s all thanks to the brilliance of TG4 and the Glór Tíre series,” says Emma Donoghue who went on to wish all of the contestants every success and encouraged them to savour every moment of the competition.

Produced by Galway production company Gael Media this promises to be the most exciting season yet of the hit TG4 show Glór Tíre. Returning to TV screens on the 11th of January with this very exciting and competitive show broadcast every Tuesday night until the February 22nd. Viewers of the show are also in for a treat with a very exciting viewers prize of 2 tickets to either GAA Football or Hurling All Ireland Finals, seated in a corporate box and overnight in Dublin at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel and Joel’s Restaurant with Dinner, Bed and Breakfast for two people.

For further information log onto www.tg4.ie or follow facebook.com/GlorTireTG4/ #GlorTire22 & @glortire on social media for all of the latest news and updates.