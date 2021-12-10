Neo trad band Strings and Things to play hometown gig this Saturday

Strings and Things
Tipperary and Galway based band Strings and Things are set to play the Source Arts Centre this Saturday.
The four-piece group with two members from Thurles are a Neo Trad/ folk band.
They released their debut album, The Unsolicited Dance, earlier this year.
Support on the night will be by Sam Rapaport.
The tickets are €15, and the show starts at 8pm, Saturday, December 18.
Due to Government restrictions, the show will be seated, and all attendees must present their Covid Vaccination Certification.
