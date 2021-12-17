Another Round aka Druk for Thurles' Source Arts Centre

Source Arts Centre, Thurles, on January 19 at 8pm. Tickets €9/5
‘Another Round’, is an ode to life and all its perils.
Its central premise is based on Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud’s theory that humans are born with an alcohol blood level 0.05% too low.Four school teachers stuck in a midlife rut of complacent boredom, unaccepted regrets and nostalgia for their youth decide to test the theory in their everyday life.
Starring Mads Mikkelsen the film pushes the bounds of such an experiment, taking viewers through an emotional exploration into escapism and humanity.
Winner Best International Feature – Academy Awards 2020
Dir. Thomas Vinterberg Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, 2020, 117mins
