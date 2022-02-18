Tipperary Musical Society is gearing up for Fiddler on the Roof

The show kicks off in the Simon Ryan Excel Theatre in Tipperary on March 14 for six nights

Derek Ryan and his wife Deirdre play the parts of Tevye and Golde

How does a musical society make a comeback after a longer than expected break from the stage due to a world-wide pandemic that led to the closure of theatres globally?



Pick an old favourite of course! And that is just what the members of Tipperary Musical Society have done.

Tipperary Musical Society are in the final stages of preparing for their 40th anniversary production Fiddler on the Roof. This will be the society’s first production since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also be the third production of Fiddler on the Roof by TMS having previously staged the musical in 1985 and 1999.



The 2022 production is directed by Paul Norton and choreographed by Stephanie Browne. Thurles native Mary Rose McNally is the musical director for the society as well as chorus mistress.



Cathal O'Donoghue who plays the part of Lazar Wolf

Winner of 9 Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, and bookwriter Joseph Stein. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon.



Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colourful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instil them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.



The role of Tevye will be played by TMS stalwart Derek Ryan. Derek’s wife and long-time member Deirdre Ryan will play the part of Tevye’s wife Golde. Tevye and Goldes daughters will be played respectively by Sarah Gillman Gallahue (Tzietel) Emma Sunderland (Hodel) & reigning Pride of Tipperary Muireann Slattery (Chava).



Motel the tailor will be played by James O’Donovan with Aidan O’Connell rejoining the society to play Perchik. AIMS award winner Cathal O’Donoghue will take on the role of Lazer Wolf while the role of Mordcha will be played by the society’s PRO Jason Ryan. Yente the hilarious Matchmaker will be portrayed by Siobhan O’ Donoghue.

Emma Sunderland plays the part of Hodel



Kieran Hickey who played Tevye in the 1985 & 1999 productions of Fiddler will make a welcome return to stage to play the part of the Rabbi. Other members who will take on roles for this historic production are Caroline Brahan as Grandma Tzietel, Missy Cleary as Fruma Sarah, David Hughes as the Constable, Conor Ryan as Avram and Aaron O’Donoghue as Mendel.



Fiddler on the Roof opens in the Excel Centre, Tipperary Town on the 14th of March at 8pm sharp for six nights only.

Admission prices start at €10 with group discounts available. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday the 1st of March from the Excel Box Office (062-80520) or online (www.tipperaryexcel.com)