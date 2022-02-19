Search

Irish Psychological Thriller ‘Rose Plays Julie’ screens at The Source, Thurles

The film comes to the big screen at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday March 2

19 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Irish directing partnership Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy have made a name for themselves with their taut psychological stories and their new film ‘Rose Plays Julie’ which screens at The Source Arts Centre on March 2nd was described as a really powerful film by the Guardian Newspaper.

Rose (played by Ann Skelly) is a veterinary student with an inscrutable, watchful manner, who has recently found out she was adopted and has discovered the identity of her birth mother.

This is Ellen (Orla Brady), a very successful TV actor whom Rose begins to stalk online. Discovering that Ellen is selling her house, Rose poses as a buyer and manages to gain access to the property with serious consequences for all concerned.

The film comes to the big screen at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday March 2.

Tickets are €9/5. Booking: Ph. 0504 90204, online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or on the door

Local News

