Irish Psychological Thriller ‘Rose Plays Julie’ screens at The Source, Thurles

The film comes to the big screen at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday March 2
Irish directing partnership Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy have made a name for themselves with their taut psychological stories and their new film ‘Rose Plays Julie’ which screens at The Source Arts Centre on March 2nd was described as a really powerful film by the Guardian Newspaper.
Rose (played by Ann Skelly) is a veterinary student with an inscrutable, watchful manner, who has recently found out she was adopted and has discovered the identity of her birth mother.
This is Ellen (Orla Brady), a very successful TV actor whom Rose begins to stalk online. Discovering that Ellen is selling her house, Rose poses as a buyer and manages to gain access to the property with serious consequences for all concerned.
Tickets are €9/5. Booking: Ph. 0504 90204, online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or on the door
