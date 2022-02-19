Search

19 Feb 2022

Eleanor McEvoy amongst acts this March at The Source

Coming soon to the Source Arts Centre

Eleanor McEvoy amongst acts this March at The Source

Eleanor McEvoy live in concert. Support on the night is from Billy O’Dwyer. The show starts at 8pm. on Thursday, March 10. Tickets are €22

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Live concerts are back at The Source in Thurles, with number of shows coming up in March including Seskin Lane, Edel Meade and The Legends of American Country.

Also appearing on Thursday, March 10, is Eleanor McEvoy, one of Ireland’s foremost songwriters. Following on the release of her latest single South Anne Street and the acclaimed album ‘Gimme Some Wine’, her 16th album, which received rave reviews at the end of 2021, McEvoy is back on tour. She famously is the composer, co-performer and producer of A Woman's Heart, the title track for the best-selling Irish album in Irish history. It features regularly on screen, most recently in the award-winning TV show Derry Girls.

Support on the night is from Billy O’Dwyer. The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 10. Tickets are €22. Venue Bar open on night. Booking for this and all events by phone on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media