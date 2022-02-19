Eleanor McEvoy amongst acts this March at The Source

Eleanor McEvoy live in concert. Support on the night is from Billy O’Dwyer. The show starts at 8pm. on Thursday, March 10. Tickets are €22
Live concerts are back at The Source in Thurles, with number of shows coming up in March including Seskin Lane, Edel Meade and The Legends of American Country.
Also appearing on Thursday, March 10, is Eleanor McEvoy, one of Ireland’s foremost songwriters. Following on the release of her latest single South Anne Street and the acclaimed album ‘Gimme Some Wine’, her 16th album, which received rave reviews at the end of 2021, McEvoy is back on tour. She famously is the composer, co-performer and producer of A Woman's Heart, the title track for the best-selling Irish album in Irish history. It features regularly on screen, most recently in the award-winning TV show Derry Girls.
Support on the night is from Billy O’Dwyer. The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 10. Tickets are €22. Venue Bar open on night. Booking for this and all events by phone on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie
