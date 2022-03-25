Search

25 Mar 2022

Who are the guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE? Here's the line-up

Who are the guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE? Here's the line-up

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Mar 2022 11:32 AM

A celebrity hairdresser, a former Republic of Ireland manager, and a woman who was the focus of a landmark Irish legal case make up the line-up for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One. 

Mick McCarthy was on the touchline for Ireland's last World Cup adventure 20 years ago, and the former Republic of Ireland captain and manager joins the Late Late tonight in aid of Daffodil Day. 

An Ireland and Leinster pro who sadly lost his mother to cancer when he was 12 years old, Andrew Porter will also appear on the show and will shave his head live to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. 

Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hairdresser who tends to the locks of the Kardashian family, Bella Hadid and J.Lo, will talk to host Ryan Tubridy about the launch of his independent haircare range, and how he went from being a lonely teenager eating lunch by himself to being the first port of call for some of the world's most successful women. 

Impressionist Conor Moore will also appear tomorrow night, as well as Ireland's favourite master of magic, Keith Barry. 

Ryan will also meet Amy Dunne who, when she was just 17 years old, went to court to demand the right to travel to the UK for a termination after her baby was diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality. 

She will discuss the public nature of her very private story and the impact it had on her. 

Plus, Ireland's newest folk band formed through a nationwide search of over 1,000 musicians, Ceol, will drop by the show for a special performance. 

Local News

