Edel Murphy and ‘Motherland’ band in musical homage to female greats

Edel Murphy sings the songs of Joan Baez, Kate Bush, Nanci Griffith, Janis Ian, Dolly Parton and more in her 'Motherland' tribute at The Source Arts Centre, this Friday, April 29.
Using the powerful backdrop of emancipation and protest she tells a story of strength through song. With tracks from some of the finest artists of the past fifty years, the band builds a musical portrait of times past, battles won and lost and the courage to survive through it all.
Motherland starts at 8pm on Friday, April 29. Tickets available online www.thesourceartscentre.ie or at the door on the night.
