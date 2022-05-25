Clonmel Family Carers manager urges public to get behind Paws for a Cause fundraising drive

Leinster and Irish rugby star Ryan Baird has been announced as a new Ambassador for Family Carers Ireland and he is urging people all over Ireland to get active and challenge themselves to walk, jog or run a distance of 24 kms in 7 days – all while raising vital funds for the charity.

‘Paws for a Cause’ is a national fundraising drive which is taking place during National Carers Week June 13 – 19.

Ryan and Family Carers Ireland are asking people all over Ireland to walk or run 24k over 7 days with or without their furry friend in solidarity with Ireland’s 500,000 family carers and in recognition of the 24/7 nature of many caring roles.

All monies raised by ‘Paws for a Cause’ will go directly to help family carers in crisis, providing essential supports such as counselling, respite and emotional support as well as the purchase of practical support items including hoists, wheelchairs and in some particularly difficult cases, putting food on tables and oil in heating tanks.

Ryan Baird said “I’m delighted to support Family Carers Ireland – I have a great admiration for the work they do across the country. I have seen first-hand from my aunt and her family the dedication, commitment and sacrifice they make to take care of my cousin on a daily basis.

“This, for me, is a simple and fun challenge to show how easy it can be to raise vital funds for a great charity that does incredible work. I am appealing to everyone to get behind this great cause. Whether you have a dog or not, sign-up and participate, and support this amazing charity.”

Cllr Richie Molloy,manager of the Clonmel Family Carers office,welcomed Ryan’s support saying “With more families than ever relying on Family Carers Ireland for support, this fundraiser couldn’t come at a better time. We are seeing unprecedented levels of stress and financial worries piled on family carers.

Above - Family Carers manager in Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy with Emma Lacey and her assistance dog Luna who will be supporting the Paws for a Cause fundraiser

“All of us at Family Carers Ireland are delighted to have an ambassador like Ryan who is willing to literally go the extra mile and help us raise much needed funds and awareness. We want to encourage everyone across Ireland to enjoy the benefits of exercise, while raising money and ultimately having a bit of fun," said Cllr Molloy.