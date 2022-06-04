Clonmel students raise funds to help restore White Memorial Theatre

Presentation students handed over funds they raiseds for the restoration of the White Memorial Theatre
Representatives from students of the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel organised three separate fundraisers for the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel. Struggling after the pandemic, the theatre is slowly returning to viability after a tough couple of years.
The students handed over the funds raised recently. In attendance were - Hannah Bergin, James Sweeney (Chairperson, St Mary’s Choral Society), Rabia Ghous, Jennifer Williams (teacher) and Amyleigh Norris. At the handover of the cheque the committee of St Mary’s Choral Society thanked Jennifer Williams and her students for their efforts.
