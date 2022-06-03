Search

03 Jun 2022

Nenagh Children's Film Festival 2022

Don't miss three days full of features, shorts and animated screenings, workshops and Q&A's as well submissions from schools

Nenagh Children's Film Festival 2022

Have a look below at some highlights and pick up a festival programme at Nenagh Arts Centre reception or go online to check out the full list of events happening!

Nenagh Arts Centre is excited that the third Nenagh Children's Film Festival is only a just over of week away.

Running June 10 - 12, there are three days full of features, shorts and animated screenings, workshops and Q&A's as well submissions from schools and the work of the next generation in animation, all part of Cruinniú na nÒg, Ireland's national day of free creativity for children and young people.

As part of the festival we are bringing a Virtual Reality studio to the Nenagh Arts Centre! Places are FREE but need to be booked as they are limited.

Also this year we are working with the Ukrainian State Film Agency to bring a special selection of Ukrainian films and shorts to the programme for the many young people who find themselves far from home. 

