21 Jun 2022

Summer Song concert at Clonacody House in Fethard

Summer Song concert at Clonacody House in Fethard

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 1:18 PM

news@nationalist.ie

It’s been a little while, but St. Mary’s Choral Society are delighted to announce their forthcoming concert “Summer Song at Clonacody”, an evening concert of wonderful entertainment featuring a host of your favourite singers from Clonmel and it’s surrounding areas. 

Clonacody is once again the venue for our concert and together with it’s beautiful setting we can guarantee an evening of dulcid tones. 

This one night concert will feature our wonderful soloists, together with our wonderful choir, with special guests Clonmel Rugby Club Choir and the Belle Voici Choir. 

This fabulous evening of music will take place on Friday 24th June and tickets which are priced at just €15 are be available by clicking on the following link http://www.ticketsource.eu/whitememorialtheatre. 

This event is kindly supported by Tipperary County Council.

