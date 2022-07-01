Date confirmed for 'emotional finale' of beloved Australian TV show

The final episode of Neighbours will air later this month on Channel 5, the broadcaster has announced.

After 37 years on screen, the long-running Australian soap opera will come to a close with a double-episode special at 9pm on July 29.

Fans’ favourite characters from different eras of the show will star.

The globally recognised soap first aired in 1985 and has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Channel 5 said it will be a “gripping and emotional finale” with “something for everyone”.

The final episode was scheduled to air on August 1 but has been moved forward to the Friday primetime slot.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the ’80s, will return.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Pippa Black, who played Elle Robinson, and her on-screen brother, Jordan Patrick Smith, who played Andrew Robinson, will also return.

Olympia Valance, who starred as Paige Smith in the latest era of the show, will be back alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond, who played Amy Williams, and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer, who played Yashvi Rebecchi, and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis will also return.

The episode before the finale special will air on July 29 at the show’s usual time slots of 1.45pm and 6pm.

Neighbours: The Finale will air on Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.