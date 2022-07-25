Threads of Time exhibition at the library in Clonmel

Threads of Time is an exhibition now on display at the libarary in Clonmel
Threads of Time is an exhibition of family heritage, and the skills of a rich crafting culture passed on through five generations of one family.
Lesley Lynch is the central artist in Threads of Time and it consists of presenting contemporary textile art and painting, realistic knit figures, and a range of knit and patchwork blankets. She curated the exhibition to include work by six other family members. The oldest pieces in the exhibition are from the 1800s.
Threads of Time is open every day until 1pm Friday July 29 at Clonmel Library, free entry and all welcome.
Best of luck to the 28 people from the Drangan/Cloneen parish who have volunteered to skydive from 10,000 ft on Sunday next, July 31.
Filip Miklaszewski is pictured before throw in with Ballylooby/Castlegrace captain Cathal Wall and Fr Sheehy's captain Ciaran English
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.