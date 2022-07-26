Search

26 Jul 2022

Irish Names Quilt Exhibition at the Source in Thurles

Tickets are free for this event which runs until next Saturday, July 30

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jul 2022 3:04 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

When the HIV/AIDS pandemic took hold in the 1980s, stigma and secrecy surrounded the virus.
Families and friends had to find a quieter way to mourn and remember their loved ones.


In Ireland – and many other countries – quilting was the answer.
The Irish Names Project was created in honour and remembrance of those who died in Ireland from AIDS and HIV-related illnesses.


The Source Arts Centre in Thurles is proud to host this event, presented by Queer Culture Ireland and GOSHH for Tipperary Pride - July 2022.


Tickets are free for this event which runs until next Saturday, July 30.
Time: 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday, 2pm to 5pm on Saturday.

