Irish Names Quilt Exhibition at the Source in Thurles

July 26 - 30 at the Source Arts Centre in Thurles. Tickets free
When the HIV/AIDS pandemic took hold in the 1980s, stigma and secrecy surrounded the virus.
Families and friends had to find a quieter way to mourn and remember their loved ones.
In Ireland – and many other countries – quilting was the answer.
The Irish Names Project was created in honour and remembrance of those who died in Ireland from AIDS and HIV-related illnesses.
The Source Arts Centre in Thurles is proud to host this event, presented by Queer Culture Ireland and GOSHH for Tipperary Pride - July 2022.
Tickets are free for this event which runs until next Saturday, July 30.
Time: 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday, 2pm to 5pm on Saturday.
