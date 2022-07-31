RTÉ is seeking applicants from across Ireland for new series of Home of the Year

Home of the Year is looking for homes to feature in its upcoming series and it’s all about what makes your home special
RTÉ's Home of the Year is back and open for applications for series nine.
Home of the Year is looking for homes to feature in its upcoming series and it’s all about what makes your home special.
The show champions creativity, so, whether it’s a re-imagined cottage, an architectural new build, or an apartment full of personality, we want to hear from you.
The series will see three expert judges visit three homes each episode. They will tour each home giving it a score out of 10 and the home that receives the highest score in the episode will go through to the final of Home of the Year, where the judges will crown the winner.
It’s easy to apply, just email homes@shinawil.com for an application or call 01 9639421for more information.
