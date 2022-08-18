Tipperary families urged to attend international conference on autism

What Next? - Pathways into further studies and employment

An international conference for autistic young people and their families will be hosted by Summerhill College, Sligo on Saturday September 24.

The first of its kind to be held in Ireland, this conference will provide a unique opportunity for young autistic people, their parents and families, as well as employers to hear from other autistic people about their experiences in further education and employment. Information from support personnel, lecturers/tutors in third level education and training centres, as well as employers will also be shared with delegates.

Huge efforts are being made nationwide to encourage and support those with additional educational needs in education and the workplace. This conference gives an opportunity to celebrate the success stories as well as highlight the supports that are available for young autistic people and their families.

The conference keynote speakers include - Temple Grandin, Adam Harris, Jim Hogan, Padraig O'Hora, Yasmeen Multani, Esther Doyle, Declan Treanor, Shelley Brady, Amanda McGuinness, Frances O'Neill, Brian Gill, Phil Brennan, Noreen Murphy and many more.



To find out more information and to make a booking visit www.summerhillcollege.ie