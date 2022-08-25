Spectacular event to mark 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala

Clonmel’s youth marching and concert band, Banna Chluain Meala, is planning a big 50th anniversary celebration at Hotel Minella on Sunday afternoon, August 28.

In a free event, there will be performances by three groups.

From Cork, the always-entertaining Defence Forces Band of 1 Brigade will give the first recital of the afternoon at 2:30pm. The band contains a number of former Banna members including conductor, Captain Fergal Carroll.

That will be followed by Banna Chluain Meala and its renowned Colour Guard giving a musical and visual display, conducted by Peter Taylor.

Banna won the Best Youth Band category at this year’s Limerick International Band Festival. Despite the restrictions of the pandemic years, the group has bounced back quickly, thanks to a careful and dedicated approach by the band committee.The Clonmel Concert Band is made up largely of former Banna members and will also play at Minella.Founded in 2011 and conducted by Danny Carroll, the ensemble cemented its place as one of the premier concert bands in the country by winning the top prize at this year’s South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty, last month.The afternoon will also see the launch of a special 50th anniversary illustrated publication on the history of Banna Chluain Meala, from the very first group of young players in the early 1970s through to today.It will be a great occasion for past members, current players and their families to celebrate and reminisce, as well as those who would like to enjoy an afternoon filled with music.If the weather permits, this will be an outdoor event. If not, the bands will play in the ballroom of Hotel Minella from 2:30pm. Admission is free, and everyone will be most welcome.