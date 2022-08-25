Search

25 Aug 2022

Hospice Support Group seeking support for annual golf classic fundraiser in Clonmel

Hospice Support Group seeking support for annual golf classic fundraiser in Clonmel

Clonmel Golf Club will hose a fundraiser organised by the Clonmel Hospice Suport Group

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Aug 2022 10:47 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Clonmel Hospice Support Group will hold one of their biggest fundraising events on Friday, September 2 at Clonmel Golf Club.
The Golf Classic, along with the Hotel Minella lunch, are two of the biggest fundraisers held by the group during the year.
The lunch at Hotel Minella held earlier in the summer received massive support as usual and now the organisers of the Golf Classic are hoping for a similar response from the public.
“We have held the Golf Classic for a good few years now and it has always been very well supported,” said Clonmel Hospice Support Group member Maura Cooney.
Maura said that anybody that wishes to support the event are asked to enter a team or sponsor a tee-box.
“It is a great day out and people look forward to it every year,” said Maura Cooney.
She said the funds raised would be handed over to South Tipperary Hospice.
“They do tremendous work all over south Tipperary and the funds raised will help them to employ nurses that provide invaluable care to people and their families affected by cancer,” said Maura.
Maura said that the support group members were very appreciative of the generous support shown by the people of Tipperary and the business people of the area to their two major fundraisers held every year.
She also thanked Noreen Ryan Consultants for sponsoring the golf classic.
“The Golf Classic is always wonderfully supported by the people of south Tipperary and we are hoping that the same support will be there again this year,” said Maura Cooney.
South Tipperary Hospice Movement is a community specialist palliative care service, providing support for people in south Tipperary/west Waterford with an advanced incurable disease.

Big day planned for Ballylooby


Patients and their families are supported in their own home as far as possible and the aim of the movement is to deliver the highest level of individualised care showing respect, compassion and dignity to all persons in their care.
The aim of the specialist palliative homecare nursing service is to focus on the quality of life which includes good symptom control, a holistic approach that takes into account the person's life experience and current situation, care that encompasses both the dying person and those who matter to that person, and an emphasis on open and sensitive communication, which extends to patients, carers and professionals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media