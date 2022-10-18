Michael Bublé announces two Irish shows for 2023

Michael Bublé has confirmed that he will bring his 'Higher Tour' to Ireland next year.
The Canadian singer will play Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May, 2023.
️ Global superstar @MichaelBuble has announced he will bring the Higher 2023 Tour to Ireland for two fully-seated shows at @3ArenaDublin on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May 2023.— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 18, 2022
️ Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am https://t.co/Tp3z9joqZs pic.twitter.com/Pf5XnkjmwR
Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, 21 October, at 9am on Ticketmaster.
