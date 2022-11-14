Important information meeting for senior citizens to be held in Ballingarry

Important information meeting to be held in Ballinarry for senior citizens and their families
A senior citizens information afternoon will be held in Ballingarry Community Centre this Thursday November 17 at 2pm.
If you are over the age of 65,please come along. If you cannot attend please send a family member or friend.
Cllr Imelda Goldsboro is hosting this event in the community centre to ensure that you know the supports, services and entitlements that are available to you and that you are in receipt of them.
Age friendly Ireland, Alone, Millenium Family Resource centre, Citizens advice, Healthy foods Ireland, ECTC, Local gaurds, Members of library and fire service. Representatives from STDC, Local Link bus services, Meals on wheels just to name a few and others will be there to answer any queries you may have.
Information will be provided on grants available, your social welfare entitlements, and the services available in your area. Also strong focus will be on cost saving measures on energy and heating in your home, and how to reduce your ESB bill. Refreshments will be provided and this is a free event for all.
he sectors in which Suir Engineering operates include data centres, energy and utilities, renewables, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial offices.
Clonmel secure their lineout ball during their AIL Division 2C win in Ballina, county Mayo on Saturday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.