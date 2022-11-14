Important information meeting for senior citizens to be held in Ballingarry

A senior citizens information afternoon will be held in Ballingarry Community Centre this Thursday November 17 at 2pm.

If you are over the age of 65,please come along. If you cannot attend please send a family member or friend.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro is hosting this event in the community centre to ensure that you know the supports, services and entitlements that are available to you and that you are in receipt of them.

Age friendly Ireland, Alone, Millenium Family Resource centre, Citizens advice, Healthy foods Ireland, ECTC, Local gaurds, Members of library and fire service. Representatives from STDC, Local Link bus services, Meals on wheels just to name a few and others will be there to answer any queries you may have.

Information will be provided on grants available, your social welfare entitlements, and the services available in your area. Also strong focus will be on cost saving measures on energy and heating in your home, and how to reduce your ESB bill. Refreshments will be provided and this is a free event for all.