Robinson Crusoe for Tipperary Town panto

The Tipperary Pantomime Society is in full rehearsals for their 2019 production of Robinson Crusoe. With Christmas over and the dark nights of January coming up there is nothing more uplifting than being thoroughly entertained at the Tipperary Pantomime show. The production opens on Wednesday, January 16 until Saturday, January 19 at 8pm at the Tipperary Excel Simon Ryan Theatre. Telephone 062 80520 to book your tickets. Book early to avoid disappointment.