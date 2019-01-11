Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies are on tonight's Late Late Show

Comedy duo from Tipperary, The 2 Johnnies, will appear on tonight's Late Late Show alongside Hollywood A Listers Saoirse Ronan, John C Reilly and Steve Coogan.

Carlow star Saoirse Ronan, who has already racked up three Oscar nominations by the age of 24, will be joining Ryan Tubridy to look back at her career so far and to discuss her new movie, Mary Queen of Scots.

John C Reilly and Steve Coogan will be chatting about their new biopic, Stan and Ollie, which follows the fame and friendship of comedy icons Laurel and Hardy.

Earlier this week, Padraig Harrington was unveiled as European Captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup. He joins Ryan to discuss his plans for continued European domination of the competition.

Also, four of the country's most successful young people will chat about life in your twenties in Ireland today. Michael Conlan, the former Irish Olympic boxer who recently won the first title of his professional career; Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor who is one of two Irish people to make the BAFTA Rising Star shortlist (along with former Ursuline pupil Jessie Buckley); Ellen Coyne, a Senior Journalist at The Times Ireland; and Rosie Connolly, one of Ireland’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle bloggers, will all be chatting about their lives and careers.

Watch The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, January 11 at 9.35pm.