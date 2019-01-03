Former Ursuline student Jessie Buckley named on BAFTA Rising Star shortlist

Former Ursuline student Jessie Buckley has been named on the BAFTA Rising Star shortlist for 2019.

The Killarney born actress, who rose to fame in 2008 on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, was named alongside fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan and Black Panter star Letitia Wright as nominees in the EE Rising Star Award which predicts actors tipped for major success.

“She was always incredibly hard working and there was a special quality about her on stage. She had that X Factor,” Ursuline principal Mary Butler told the Tipperary Star last year after Buckley earned a British Independent Film Award nomination for her role in Beast.

While attending school in Thurles, Buckley was also a member of the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra. She famously made it through to the final of the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008 before going on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

After college she quickly landed roles at the West End and Shakespeare's Globe theatre alongside Hollywood heavyweight Jude Law however it was her standout performance in the BBC's new dramatisation of War and Peace that saw her career reach new heights.

In 2017 she was listed as one of Screen Internationals ‘Stars of Tomorrow' cementing her status as one to watch among previous selectee's including Great Gatsby star Carey Mulligan and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“We are incredibly proud of Jessie in the Ursuline and she is a real example of what you can achieve with hard work and determination,” said Ms Butler, who also directed Buckley in three school productions while a student in Thurles.

Also included on the Bafta Rising star shortlist is actress Cynthia Erivo and American rapper and actor Lakeith Stanfield. Previous winners of the award include Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Hardy, James McEvoy and Kirsten Stewart.

The Kerry native, who can still be spotted on occasional visits to her former alma mater in Tipperary, will next appear in the all star cast featuring Rami Malek and Robert Downey Jr in the Voyage of Dr Dolittle set for April 2019.

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Awards in London on February 10 and voting is open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.

