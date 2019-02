Musical fundraising extravagansa for Moycarkey National School

On Friday, February 15 Moycarkey N.S will host an evening of musical entertainment in St Peter's Church Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Performing on the night will be past and present pupils, Horse and Jockey singers, Frank Hayes, Conor Harnett, Lorraine Treacy, Cuisle Harpists, Seán Treacy Pipe Band, Moycarkey Two-Mile-Borris Littleton Folk Group. All funds raised will go towards school refurbishment plan. Tickets €15, available from Moycarkey N.S., O'Keeffe's shop Horse and Jockey and Lár na Páirce, Thurles.