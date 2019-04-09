Del Boy and Rodney set for Clonmel appearance

Clonmel Applefest are delighted to have secured the show Only Fools, The (cushty) Dining Experience, which is visiting Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel for one night only on Easter Monday, April 22.

Fresh from its debut last September, Only Fools...is a loving tribute to the iconic 1980s television show and is produced by the same company behind the worldwide smash hit, Faulty Towers, The Dining Experience.

Transporting guests to The Nags Head for some wheeling, dealing and eating, this fully immersive, highly interactive theatre show makes for a t’riffic night out.

Del Boy and Rodney want to drum up some cash and make a cheeky saving on the side in this fun-filled knees- up that has everyone stopping by – including fan-favourites Cassandra, Trigger, Marlene, Uncle Albert and more.

Mayhem rules from start to finish, as deals are brokered, schemes are hatched and quizzes quizzed. This promises to be a high-quality, seriously funny night to remember.

A limited amount of tickets is available at €50, which includes a three-course dinner and a two-hour show. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm . It’s an ideal night out for a special occasion for the whole family or a group of fans.

For credit card and group bookings, contact clonmelapplefest

@gmail.com or call 086- 8225054.