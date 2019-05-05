Busy Bealtaine festival planned for Cahir



The Bealtaine festival is here again in the libraries around Ireland.

There are numerous events which may be of interest and all are free to attend in Cahir library. Below is a list of events:

Starting on Tuesday May 7 there is knitting for school children with Mary Jenkins from 11.30am – 12.30pm and in the afternoon from 2 -3pm is a watercolour workshop with Tina Looby. On Thursday May 9 there will be make-up for the mature woman with Edel McNamara from 2- 3pm. On Tuesday May 14 there is Visual Art with Tina Looby from2 – 3 pm. And on Thursday May 16 is a musical afternoon with the Cahir Men’s Shed from 2 – 3 pm. On Monday May 20 is Exercise and Nutrition with Anne Downey from 2 – 3pm. On Tuesday May 21is Japanese book making with Michele Seward from 2 – 3pm. On Thursday May 23 is Handcrafts with Mary Jenkins from 2.30 – 3.30 pm. On Monday May 27 is Jean’s Journal from 2.30 – 3.30 pm and last but not least on Tuesday May 28 is Vision boards and meditation with Maria King, Inspiring Mentor from 11 – 12pm.

Award winning local artist Gerry Davis will have an exhibition of some of his work in the library during the month of May. Well worth a viewing. Details on any of these free events can be obtained at the desk in Cahir library during opening hours.

