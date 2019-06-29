Clonmel's White Memorial Theatre to stage 'The Wedding Singer'



Creative Minds Productions, based in Clonmel, are delighted to announce their 4th annual musical “The Wedding Singer”.

Based on Adam Sandler’s 1998 American romantic comedy, this musical takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just have been the coolest guy in the room.

Set in 1985, rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Omar Sallam), who still lives in his grandmother's basement, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his fiancée, Linda (Tarryn Attlee), leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie is so distraught that he makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. When he meets Julia (Emma Sunderland), an admiring young waitress, Robbie falls madly in love. The only trouble is that Julia is about to be married to a 2Wall Street shark, and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Directed by Jennifer Williams with Musical Direction by Eamon O’ Malley, and Choreography by Henry James Fitzgerald.

Tickets €17 are on sale from July 1st at the White Memorial Theatre or on 085-2369666. Box office hours are Monday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Show dates: 22nd to 26th July in the White Memorial Theatre.